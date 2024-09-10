AGL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (8.16%)
AIRLINK 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.73%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.69%)
DGKC 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.43%)
HUBC 150.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.7%)
MLCF 33.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.38%)
NBP 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.54%)
OGDC 135.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.43%)
PAEL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 112.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
SEARL 57.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.74%)
UNITY 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.04%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 26.9 (0.32%)
BR30 26,855 Increased By 55.6 (0.21%)
KSE100 78,826 Increased By 211.4 (0.27%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 85.8 (0.35%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall despite better exports data; Alibaba lifts HK shares

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 12:20pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Tuesday and were on track to a fresh seven-month low, as strong export data failed to allay market concerns about trade disputes and domestic deflation.

Hong Kong shares gained, thanks to the jump in Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares as it was added to the Stock Connect Scheme, allowing mainland investors to buy the stock.

China’s exports grew at their fastest pace since March 2023 in August, while imports missed forecasts amid weak domestic demand.

Analysts warn mounting trade barriers are emerging as another major obstacle despite strong August exports. “The question is how long exports can stay strong given the weakening U.S. economy and the rising trade tension,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Shares of biotech firm WuXi AppTec Co Ltd dropped 8.3% in Hong Kong and 4.7% in mainland after the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill that aims to restrict business with several Chinese biotech companies including Wuxi Apptec on national security grounds.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.53% at 2,722.01 points.

Chinese stocks hit 7-month low, HK shares sink

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.52%, with its financial sector sub-index 0.15% lower, the consumer staples sector down 0.03%, the real estate index down 2.63% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.34%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.39% to 6,026.18, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.28% at 17,244.67.

The top gainers among H-shares were Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, up 4.73%, followed by Li Auto Inc, gaining 3.76% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, rising 2.69%.

The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.04%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.88% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.8%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.03% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.16%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.118 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.1142.

China shares Hong Kong shares China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks fall despite better exports data; Alibaba lifts HK shares

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Dozens of displaced Palestinians killed, wounded by Israeli missiles

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Oil prices dip as weak China demand offsets US supply disruptions from storm

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

‘Privatisation of PIA by end of Oct’

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories