Intra-party polls probe: PTI approaches LHC against ECP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) for holding inquiry into the PTI intra-party elections.

PTI Chairman Barrister Ghar Ali also challenged the non-return of seized goods during a raid on the PTI office.

The petitioner prayed to the court to declare the acts of ECP as null and void.

Earlier, on September 6, the ECP had dismissed all four miscellaneous applications of PTI in the intra-party election case.

On December 22, 2023, the ECP stripped the PTI of its election symbol due to irregularities in its intra-party elections. The Supreme Court later upheld the ECP order.

After the general elections, the party once again conducted its intra-party elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024