SU students receive PM Fund Scholarships

HYDERABAD: As many as 14 students of the Institute of Art and Design, University of Sindh, Jamshoro were awarded scholarship cheques under the Prime Minister Fund Scholarship programme. Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro personally handed over the cheques to 5 male and 9 female students at a ceremony held at his office on Monday.

The event was also attended by the University’s Registrar and Director of the Students Financial Aid Office Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Focal Person Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Campus Dadu Professor Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Dr Rafique Ahmed Lashari, Dr Muhammad Younis Laghari, and Ghulam Saqib Buriro.

While addressing the recipients, SU Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that over the past four years, scholarships worth Rs860 million had been distributed among students of Alma Mater.

He said that these scholarships had greatly benefited students, enabling them to continue their education without financial stress, even in the face of rising inflation. Some recipients have already graduated, thanks to the support provided.

He also acknowledged the contributions of both federal and provincial governments, private donors and university teachers’ welfare funds. He reassured that in cases of emergencies, where a student is unable to pay the tuition fees, their requests were considered, and the fees were covered through the Sindh University Teachers’ Welfare Fund.

Dr Kalhoro pointed out that more than 5,000 students resided in the boys’ and girls’ hostels and many have achieved academic success with the provided facilities. He noted that if the university had stopped offering hostel facilities, it would have been difficult for 2,000 female and 3,000 male students to pursue higher education.

He further stated that the tuition fees at the University of Sindh were very affordable, with senior batch students paying annual fees ranging from Rs5,000 to Rs10,000.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university had initially received 14 scholarship slots under the Prime Minister Fund, but after a request to the authorities, 8 more slots were granted and additional students will soon receive their scholarship cheques.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024