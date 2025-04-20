PIA’s first direct flight departs for Baku

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) inaugurated its direct flight service from Lahore to Baku on Sunday, marking a strategic expansion of its international network.

The inaugural flight, PK159, departed Allama Iqbal International Airport at 11:50 AM following a ceremony chaired by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Khazar Farhadov, also attended the event, underscoring the new route’s diplomatic significance.

In his address, the defence minister highlighted the route’s role in enhancing connectivity with Central Asia, stating it would “open new avenues for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.”

Ambassador Farhadov mirrored these sentiments, emphasising the flight’s potential to deepen bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages.

PIA’s direct flight from Lahore to Baku from 20th

The Lahore-Baku service is part of PIA’s broader strategy to revive its global footprint and cater to growing demand for regional travel. The airline plans to operate weekly flights, with future adjustments based on passenger traffic.

“The commencement of this new route signifies a significant milestone in the national carrier’s strategy to expand its international network and enhance connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia,” the statement said.

This initiative also reflects the growing diplomatic and economic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, aiming to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people linkages, it added.