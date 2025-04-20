PSL X: Unbeaten Islamabad United thump Karachi Kings by 6 wickets

Islamabad United cruised to a commanding six-wicket victory over Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 fixture at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday, chasing down a modest 129-run target with 17 balls to spare.

Led by skipper Shadab Khan, who anchored the innings with 47 off 40 balls, United wrapped up the chase in 17.1 overs to register a comfortable win. The foundation, however, was laid early by Sahibzada Farhan, who blazed his way to 30 off just 18 balls, smashing five fours and a six before falling to Hasan Ali.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan also made a handy contribution, scoring 31 off 30 balls, including three boundaries and a six, keeping the scoreboard ticking during the middle overs. Colin Munro managed only 4, while Mohammad Nawaz (8*) stayed with his skipper to see the team through.

Earlier, Karachi Kings struggled to build momentum after being asked to bat first. Tim Seifert top-scored with 30 off 37 balls, but his slow knock put pressure on the middle order.

Saad Baig provided some spark with 20 off 17, while the tail-ender Abbas Afridi played a late cameo, hammering 24 off just 9 balls, including three sixes, to lift Karachi to 128/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Naseem Shah and Jason Holder were the standout bowlers for Islamabad, picking up two wickets each, while Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim bowled economically and struck at key moments to stifle the Kings’ innings.

In response, Islamabad’s top order ensured there were no early hiccups despite losing three wickets. Karachi’s bowlers, barring Hasan Ali, who claimed two wickets, struggled to contain the flow of runs, with the spin duo of Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nabi failing to create pressure.

The win keeps Islamabad United unbeaten and boosts their position on the points table with four wins in a row, while Karachi Kings are left to ponder their second defeat in the season.

PSL 10 Points Table

Pakistan Super League 10 - Points Table

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Points NRR 1 Islamabad United (IU) 4 4 0 8 +2.544 2 Lahore Qalandars (LQ) 3 2 1 4 +2.051 3 Karachi Kings (KK) 4 2 2 4 –0.343 4 Quetta Gladiators (QG) 3 1 2 2 –0.917 5 Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) 3 1 2 2 –1.033 6 Multan Sultans (MS) 3 0 3 0 –2.941

Next fixture

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in a high-stakes Pakistan Super League clash on Monday at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, with the match set to begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

