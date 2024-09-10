Digital integration: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) & Peekaboo Guru sign agreement

KARACHI: Al Baraka Bank has partnered with Peekaboo Guru (Pvt) Ltd to drive its digital experiences by integrating Peekaboo Connect into its digital channels.

A signing ceremony was held at the head office of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited on 6th September.

Present at the ceremony from Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited were Muhammad Atif Hanif - CEO, Muhammad Zohair Saif–Chief Digital Officer and Mehdi Hassan, CEO of Peekaboo Guru (Pvt) Ltd, along with senior team members of both organisations.

This integration will enhance customer access to deals, discounts, promotions, and branch services, with more features to come.

Additionally, Peekaboo Guru will onboard merchants to offer exclusive discounts to the Bank’s loyal customers. This partnership signifies a commitment to continually improving customer experiences through innovative products and services.

