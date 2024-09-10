BR100 8,295 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 10, 2024

ATC grants bail to PTI men

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 08:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, granted bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders and workers arrested in the wake of PTI’s August 22 public gathering.

ATC judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, granted bail to the regional secretary general PTI Qazi Tanveer against surety bonds of Rs10,000.

PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

The court after hearing arguments approved post-arrest bail of the accused and granted them bail.

