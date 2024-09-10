Islamabad rally: Large turnout shows PTI is the only national party in country: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) looked entirely assured on Monday at its rally on the outskirts of Islamabad the previous day, as thousands of people took to the streets in the capital, demanding the release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, who has been behind bars for more than a year now on what his party calls are politically-motivated charges.

The parliamentary committee of the party which met here with Zartaj Gul Wazir, the party’s parliamentary leader in National Assembly, said that the successful rally attended by people from every nook and corner of the country, demonstrate that PTI is the only federal party.

The committee strongly condemned the barricades erected by the police at key entry points to halt PTI workers from marching onto Islamabad, adding the people who came to attend the rally managed to get to the venue of rally shows their love for their leader Imran Khan.

It said that the demand of people at the rally was point blank: release of Imran Khan or be ready to earn the wrath of the masses.

The meeting noted that Imran Khan and other party leaders who have been languishing in jails in concocted cases should be released immediately or things will get worse, for which the government will be held responsible.

The meeting also paid tributes to Omar Ayub for his services as party secretary general in “testing times”.

Ayub also thanked his jailed leaders and the party for acknowledging his services, saying “I did whatever I can for the party and I’m grateful to my leader Imran Khan and others.”

He said that his successor Salman Akram Raja would further strengthen the party as he is fully capable to undertake his responsibilities entrusted on him by the founding party chairman Imran Khan.

“Our sole mission whether we are holding a position or not is and should be release of Imran Khan from jail, who is facing worst kind of fascism at the hands of the puppets and their handlers,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024