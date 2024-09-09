Security forces foil aggression on Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: Afghan Taliban once again restored to unprovoked aggression on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and Pakistani forces on Shorko border in Lower Kurram, district.

Security forces sources said that in a befitting response, the Pakistani security forces killed eight Afghan Taliban fighters in the exchange of fire.

The sources added that Afghan Taliban opened unprovoked firing with heavy weapons on Saturday from inside Afghanistan, targeting Pakistani check posts.

The Pakistan security forces responded effectively and killed eight Afghan Taliban fighters, including key commanders Khalil and Jan Muhammad. They maintained that 16 Afghan Taliban were also injured in the firing.

Local sources said that several security forces personnel also sustained injuries during the border clashes. Meanwhile, announcements were also made from local mosques in bordering villages including Mali Khel, asking the locals to come out to assist security forces in repulsing the attack.

