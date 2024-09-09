Activists clash with police as PTI holds rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a big rally here on Sunday amid severe hardships created by the district administration and a police crack down that resulted in injuries to several cops and PTI workers.

The rally followed a police action, as the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police launched a crackdown on rally participants.

The police used tear gas shells to disperse the rally. The PTI workers responded with pelting of stones. Due to clashes between police and protestors, several police personnel including a senior police officer, as well as, many protesters got multiple injuries.

Police and PTI workers faced off at Chongi No 26, where workers allegedly pelted stones while responding police crackdown. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Shoaib Khan was among the many policemen injured in the clash, per the police.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the clashes and sought a report from the inspector general of Islamabad Police. According to a statement from the interior ministry, Naqvi has been in contact with the injured SSP and has ordered the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured policemen.

The rally with participants in a good number, kicked off under tight security, as the participants of the rally gathered at the venue while multiple caravans moved towards the city under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, despite roadblocks at around 29 points.

The PTI was given permission to hold the gathering on Sunday under a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued earlier in the week. The Islamabad district administration had put the security on high alert on Sunday morning and blocked multiple arteries leading to the federal capital, in the light of the “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024” aimed at regulating public gatherings, which was signed into a law by President Asif Ali Zardari just a day ahead of the rally.

Addressing the rally, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that the hindrance created by the incumbent rulers evinced that they were afraid of incarcerated Imran Khan and his supporters.

He also hinted at launching of a movement in Punjab for release of the jailed PTI founding chairman. Azhar also urged party workers to “be ready” for another massive movement in Punjab. He also pointed out that most of PTI Punjab leadership is imprisoned, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Umar Sarfraz Cheema.

In his address, Sher Afzal Marwat also reiterated the same resolve, saying that they will soon hold rallies in Punjab for the release of jailed Imran Khan and “the supremacy of law and the Constitution.”

“We will enter Punjab with 50,000 people from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within a week,” he said. He also lambasted the district administration for creating hurdles in holding of the rally.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan while addressing the rally demanded Imran Khan’s immediate release and lamented how the party’s leaders were being “sidelined” by the government. “I never thought there would be a day that Imran Khan, who formed our party to save Pakistan, would be sent behind the bars,” he added.

He stated that today, neither PTI stalwarts Murad Saeed nor Shehryar Khan Afridi were present at the rally, nor was Qasim Khan Suri. “Why can Murad Saeed not come out of hiding? Is it a crime to love Pakistan, or speak the truth? We will continue speaking the truth, as will our children”, the PTI leader said. He said that PTI is Pakistan’s biggest party, its workers cannot go to parliament.

“What is their crime?” he asked. PTI member Aliya Hamza Malik questioned whether Pakistanis wanted “true freedom” and their rights or wished to continue witnessing enforced disappearances in the country. “Do you want a Pakistan for future generations, or one where your homes are attacked? Come out and demand Imran Khan’s release, you will all come and support me, as I know you are standing with the leader in Adiala,” she called upon the party workers.

As the PTI leaders’ speeches were continued and chief minister Gandpur had yet to address the rally, Islamabad district administration issued a notification of the deadline for rally conclusion, according to which, the party is supposed to wrap up the event by 7:00 pm. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that PTI has been officially notified about the time limit and an action will be taken on the violation of the NOC. “Not concluding the gathering within the deadline will be considered a violation of NOC,” he added.

He further stated that the loudspeakers and microphones will be turned off and entry points into the city will be closed after the deadline’s end to prevent any further incoming participants.

Earlier in the day, the police claimed to have found a suspicious bag near the PTI gathering venue in Sangjani. “A hand grenade, detonator, electric wires and other explosive material have been recovered from the bag,” ICT police said in a statement.

Police said the bomb disposal squad was sent to the site and an investigation was underway. Ahead of PTI rally the city police police put security on high alert by deploying heavy contingent of law enforcement personnel, including police, Rangers, and paramilitary forces, deployed at the rally venue and across the capital. Police had blocked all 29 points blocked through shipping containers.

Police had placed containers at New Margalla Road turn on GT Road, Sangjani Toll Plaza, Water Tanki on Margalla Road, New Margalla Road Loop opposite F-10/2, 26 Number Chongi, Zero Point, Faisal Chowk, Khayban Chowk, Rawat T-Cross, Khanna Bridge, Tramri Chowk, Shahpur Road Turn, U-Turn on Murree Road, Bridge on Murree Road near Traffic Office, Faizabad, 9th Avenue, Gandum Godown, Golra Mor Haji Camp, Motorway Old Toll Plaza, and Tarnol Phattak.

All the roads leading to the ‘red zone’ except for the Margalla Road were blocked. Due to raod blocked motorists and residents of the twin city Rawalpindi and Islamabad faced severe problems.

