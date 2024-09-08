AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
PTI rally today: Khan introduces major changes to party’s organizational structure

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced major changes to the party’s organizational structure, sources revealed on Saturday.

In a significant move, Khan has decided to separate the party’s parliamentary affairs from its political activities. Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz have been appointed to lead the parliamentary team, while renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja has taken over as PTI’s secretary general, responsible for overseeing political matters.

Additionally, a think tank led by Raoof Hasan will be established to focus on government performance and electoral issues. This body will be tasked with drafting a white paper on these matters.

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

The official notification regarding these appointments is expected to be announced in today’s (Sunday) rally in Islamabad, sources added.

Meanwhile, PTI is all set to hold a rally in Islamabad’s Tarnol area today (Sunday) for which, a large number of PTI supporters have started reaching the federal capital from each part of the country.

On Saturday evening, PTI leader Asad Qaiser along with Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayine Palistan chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai visited the venue of the rally to take stock of the situation.

Talking to reporters Qaiser said that a sea of people will gather in Islamabad and demand the release of their leader Imran Khan.

He said that no one save puppet rulers this time, adding we want justice as our votes were stolen and our leaders have been put on jail in concocted cases. Achakzai said that the rally will be held at all costs.

