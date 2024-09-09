AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-09

Tarar claims people have rejected PTI’s rally

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar claimed the people have rejected PTI’s rally, saying such pressure tactics cannot win any “NRO” for Imran Khan. Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said PTI is spreading lies and propaganda by uploading fake videos on social media.

The minister said PTI’s leadership of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has miserably failed in mobilizing the masses.

Despite severe hardships to people due to blockade of all roads connecting Islamabad, the minister also claimed that traffic in the federal capital is flowing as usual.

“It is a democratic right of a political party to hold a public rally and there is nothing special in this regard,” he said. However, he said that the rally should end within the time allowed by the district administration.

“The process of accountability will continue and such pressure tactics cannot win you any NRO,” he said further responding to PTI which is demanding release of its jailed founding chairman Imran Khan. The minister said PTI will have to answer in the Toshakhana and 190 million pound corruption cases.

