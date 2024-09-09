This is apropos three letters titled ‘Xinjiang, Balochistan and FATA’ carried by the newspaper in recent days.

In the agriculture sector China has introduced modern water management, crop genetics, and mechanization to substantially enhance the yield of cotton, grapes, and melons production, besides setting up of large-scale farms, processing plants, and distribution networks

These investments are part of China’s broader strategy to stabilize the region, boost economic growth, and integrate Xinjiang more closely with the rest of the country and the global economy, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative.

Contrarily the investments in erstwhile FATA and Balochistan pale in comparison to the scale of investment made by China in Xinjiang. While China’s investments in Xinjiang have transformed the region’s infrastructure and economy, Pakistan’s investments in Balochistan and erstwhile FATA are insignificant and are plagued by issues like governance challenges, security concerns, and underutilization of funds no matter how meager.

China’s investments in Xinjiang are part of a strategic focus on integrating the region into the national economy and the Belt and Road Initiative.

In contrast, Pakistan’s investments in Balochistan and former FATA have often been reactive, addressing immediate security concerns rather than being part of a long-term strategic vision for regional development.

If we genuinely aim to reintegrate Balochistan and erstwhile FATA into the national mainstream, we must adopt the Chinese philosophy of development and more development.

Without this focus on economic and social progress, the cycle of violence from both the government and insurgents will persist, leaving the regions mired in conflict and instability. Development offers the only sustainable path to peace and inclusion.

Qamar Bashir

