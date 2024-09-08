Peaceful protests, public order: President signs bill into law

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, Saturday, gave his assent to “the Peaceful Protest and Public Order Bill 2024”, significantly altering the regulations for rallies and processions in Islamabad.

Now, the bill has become an Act of Parliament.

Under the law, unauthorised public gatherings have been banned in the federal capital.

The new legislation specifies designated areas within the capital for public gatherings.

Zardari says armed forces fully prepared to defeat terrorists

According to the Act, rallies and meetings without prior permission will be considered illegal, with strict penalties in place for violations.

Unauthorised assembly (public gathering) will be punishable with three years imprisonment and second illegal assembly with 10 years imprisonment.

The law states that the District Magistrate will have the power to ban the assembly. The Magistrate may direct the officer-in-charge of the police station to disperse the assembly. If the assembly is not dispersed, the police officer can disperse it by force. Members of illegal assembly may be arrested and detained.

As per the new rules, the government will allocate specific locations for political gatherings. Sangjani and other designated areas will be listed in a gazette notification for public rallies.

A political party wishing to hold a rally must seek approval from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, and applications must be submitted at least seven days in advance.

In case the DC denies permission, the decision can be appealed to the Chief Commissioner. If the appeal is unsuccessful, a review application may be submitted to the secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

The District Magistrate, who holds the authority to impose a ban on any gathering, will assess the security situation before granting permission. Security clearance from relevant agencies will also be required before final approval is given.

Furthermore, no assembly will be permitted outside of the areas designated by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024