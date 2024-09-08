AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Print 2024-09-08

SCO MMFETA on 12th

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: The 23rd Meeting of the Ministers for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activity (MMFETA) of the SCO member States will be held here on 12 September 2024.

In its capacity as the Chair, Pakistan has extended invitations to the Head of the Ministries responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade activities of all SCO member countries.

Pakistan has responded positively to Bangladesh’s gestures: FO

The MMFETA is a regular annual mechanism of SCO and plays an important role in promoting economic cooperation within the organization by overseeing implementation of the provisions outlined in the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation of SCO member States.

