SCO MMFETA on 12th

ISLAMABAD: The 23rd Meeting of the Ministers for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activity (MMFETA) of the SCO member States will be held here on 12 September 2024.

In its capacity as the Chair, Pakistan has extended invitations to the Head of the Ministries responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade activities of all SCO member countries.

The MMFETA is a regular annual mechanism of SCO and plays an important role in promoting economic cooperation within the organization by overseeing implementation of the provisions outlined in the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation of SCO member States.

