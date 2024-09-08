Final phase of ‘Digital Curation of Taxila Museum’ project initiated

LAHORE: The Punjab Archaeology Department has commenced the final phase of the ‘Digital Curation of Taxila Museum’ project in collaboration with the Citizen Archive of Pakistan and Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth (CAP-PTEG)

This phase focuses on the comprehensive digital documentation of all objects on display at the Taxila Museum, with particular emphasis on gold artefacts and Buddha sculptures. This project not only aims to enhance public access to these valuable artefacts but also to support ongoing research and educational efforts related to Pakistan’s historical legacy.

Commenting on the project here on Saturday, Archaeology Director General Zaheer Abbas Malik described the initiative as a key component of the Digital Punjab Programme. He said that the digital photography and inventory work is being meticulously carried out by the Citizen Archives of Pakistan (CAP).

“This collection includes precious gold jewellery from the Gandhara civilization, which was originally catalogued by Sir John Marshall, the then Director General of Archaeology for British India, during the 1920s. The documentation process aims to ensure high-resolution, detailed digital records of these historically significant items. The exquisite antique gold jewellery includes a variety of artefacts such as intricately designed bangles, delicate bracelets, elaborate necklaces and finely crafted earrings,” he added.

Additionally, the project encompasses the digital recording of Buddha sculptures, capturing their artistic and historical essence. This digital curation process is being conducted under the expert supervision of Anjum Dara, Deputy Director of Archaeology SRO Taxila and Hummara Naz, Curator of the Taxila Museum. Both professionals are actively collaborating with the CAP team to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the documentation. The initiative is led by Zaheer Abbas Malik, underscoring a continued commitment to preserving and showcasing Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage through modern technological advancements.

The Taxila Museum reflects the cultural history and varied achievements of the people of Taxila during the last four thousand years. From the vast collection of antiquities recovered from the excavations at Taxila, over seven thousand rare and preserved objects have been displayed in the Museum. Archaeological excavation at Taxila or Takshasila as it was known in ancient history was carried out between the years 1913 and 1934 by Sir John Marshall, then the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of British India.

The museum’s foundation stone was laid in 1918 by Lord Chelmsford, the then Viceroy and Governor-General of British India, while the opening ceremony was performed by Sir Muhammad Habibullah, Member for Education on April 5, 1928.

After the independence, it was left to Pakistani archaeologists to take up further investigation of the Taxila Valley unearthed unknown antiquity of this city. These excavations at Serai Khola, Hithal have helped to reveal the remains of early settlement sites belonging to the Neolithic, early Indus Valley Civilization and Gandharan grave culture periods; recently the Department of Archaeology has conducted excavations at the Buddhist stupa (a mound-like or hemispherical structure containing relics, typically the remains of Buddhist monks or nuns that is used as a place of meditation) sites of Jinnah Wali Dheri and Badalpur, at Jinnah Wali Dheri mural paintings of Buddha were recovered, which is unique phenomenon in the history of Gandhara art.

The early excavations done in pre-independence days revealed the remains of three ancient cities of Taxila locally known as Bhir Mound, Sirkap and Sirsukh and over two dozen Buddhist stupas and monasteries of the early historic period. Dharmarajika, Kalawan, Giri, Kunala, Mohra Moradu, Pipplan Jaulian, Bhallar, Lal Chak and Bhamala are better known for their stupas and monasteries.

