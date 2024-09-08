AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
PHEC, private universities sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Lahore, has signed an MoU with 5 leading private universities regarding Chief Minister Honnahar Scholarship Program.

The Chief Minister Honnahar Scholarship Program aims to provide financial assistance to talented but needy students across Punjab, ensuring access to higher education at some of Pakistan’s top universities.

The MoU was signed with prestigious institutions, including: Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) COMSATS University Islamabad Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences & Technology (GIKI)

FAST National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences National University of Science & Technology (NUST).

This initiative, attended by key figures such as Minister for Education Mr. Rana Sikandar Hayat, Dr Farrukh Naveed, Secretary Higher Education Department, and Prof Dr Shahid Munir (T.I), Chairperson PHEC, Dr Ali Cheema Pro Rector LUMS, Dr Aftab Ahmad Marof Rector FAST - NUCES, Sardar Amin Ullah Khan Pro Rector (Admin & Finance) GIK, Dr Osman Hasan Pro Rector (Academics) NUST, and Prof Dr Asad Hussain Director COMSATS Lahore Campus. Under this scheme Government will award 30,000 scholarships to deserving students across the province. The program represents a major step in empowering the youth of Punjab to pursue excellence in higher education.

NUST mou LUMS GIKI PHEC Punjab Higher Education Commission

