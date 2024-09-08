AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-08

Consumers’ complaints: IESCO summons contractors engaged in AMI installation in twin cities

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: The management of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has summoned both contractors on Monday (tomorrow) engaged in installation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters in Rawalpindi/Islamabad to resolve complaints of consumers.

Business Recorder ran a story on Friday that hundreds of consumers of IESCO are at the suffering end owing to allegedly unprecedented over-billing coupled with serious faults in the AMI technology being installed across the households in twin cities.

According to IESCO’s spokesperson, the company understands the concerns of its valued customers regarding the implementation of AMI meters, clarifying that the project, which is the first mass replacement of its kind in Pakistan is still in its installation phase.

“As with any large-scale project of this magnitude, some challenges are inevitable. IESCO acknowledges that some consumers have raised concerns over initial operational challenges but assures that these issues are being resolved gradually, and there is no need for panic,” said the Company’s spokesperson.

IESCO is of the view that the AMI system, a state-of-the-art technology, is designed to enhance billing accuracy, eliminate over-billing concerns, reduce power theft, and power failure issues. Over 110,000 meters have already been installed in Rawalpindi Circle and Rawalpindi Cantt Area. As the upgrade to AMI system continues, IESCO is diligently addressing technical challenges and operational issues by providing comprehensive training to its staff. While some consumers may experience occasional issues, IESCO’s technical teams are actively monitoring the system and resolving the issues promptly.

The Company has reassured its consumers that the temporary phase is part of the system’s adjustment process adding that once fully operational and live, the AMI system will significantly improve customer experience by providing real-time data, prevent over-billing, and ensure a more reliable power supply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

