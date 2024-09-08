AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-08

May 9 riots cases: ATC adjourns proceedings to 10th

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday adjourned to September 10 the proceedings in petitions of former PTI chairman Imran Khan seeking bail in four May 09 riots cases after his counsel concluded arguments.

The court asked the prosecutor to submit his arguments on the next hearing on separate bail pleas in cases including burning the PML-N office in Model Town, a container near Kalma Chowk, and police vehicles in Gulberg.

Hearings on Imran Khan’s bail pleas in four other cases including attacks on the corps commander’s house, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station were adjourned without any progress due to the transfer of the presiding judge of the court concerned.

Earlier, Imran’s counsel argued that when there was no evidence against a suspect, granting bail was his right. He said the PTI founding chairman had been accused of conspiracy, but no evidence had ever been presented to support this allegation.

He argued that it was the responsibility of the prosecution to provide evidence to the court and added no suspect can be kept in jail without evidence.

He pointed out that one day prosecution alleged that four police officials found there was a conspiracy, and the next day it claimed that co-suspects gave statements that a conspiracy took place.

He pleaded that he was not asking for the petitioner’s immediate acquittal but only for bail to be granted at this stage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court May 9 riots cases

Comments

200 characters

May 9 riots cases: ATC adjourns proceedings to 10th

Reko Diq project: AGP objects to Rs89.55bn GHPL investment in USD

Peaceful protests, public order: President signs bill into law

SCO MMFETA on 12th

Economic planning: Policy board set up

Before removal, employee must be given fair opportunity to respond: SC

Gohar accepts Omar’s resignation

$77.8m ‘Recharge Pakistan’ project being launched on 10th

Electricity arrears: KP to move CCI against deductions at source by MoF

IK files acquittal plea in Al-Qadir Trust scam case

PTI rally today: Khan introduces major changes to party’s organizational structure

Read more stories