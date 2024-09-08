May 9 riots cases: ATC adjourns proceedings to 10th

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday adjourned to September 10 the proceedings in petitions of former PTI chairman Imran Khan seeking bail in four May 09 riots cases after his counsel concluded arguments.

The court asked the prosecutor to submit his arguments on the next hearing on separate bail pleas in cases including burning the PML-N office in Model Town, a container near Kalma Chowk, and police vehicles in Gulberg.

Hearings on Imran Khan’s bail pleas in four other cases including attacks on the corps commander’s house, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station were adjourned without any progress due to the transfer of the presiding judge of the court concerned.

Earlier, Imran’s counsel argued that when there was no evidence against a suspect, granting bail was his right. He said the PTI founding chairman had been accused of conspiracy, but no evidence had ever been presented to support this allegation.

He argued that it was the responsibility of the prosecution to provide evidence to the court and added no suspect can be kept in jail without evidence.

He pointed out that one day prosecution alleged that four police officials found there was a conspiracy, and the next day it claimed that co-suspects gave statements that a conspiracy took place.

He pleaded that he was not asking for the petitioner’s immediate acquittal but only for bail to be granted at this stage.

