AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Markets Print 2024-09-08

Robusta coffee price rally boosts crop expansion in Brazil

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

SAO PAULO: The two-year robusta coffee rally to record high prices last week has given investors and farmers a rush for that variety in the world’s top coffee grower Brazil, experts said.

Brazil has traditionally been the largest producer of arabica coffee, a milder variety preferred by high-end cafeterias such as Starbucks. However, production of robusta, widely used to make instant coffee, has been rapidly growing with high demand and good prices.

“People were already planting more robusta, but with the recent spike in prices it got crazy,” said Enrique Alves, a coffee researcher at Brazil’s agricultural research company Embrapa in the northern state of Rondonia.

“Robusta seedling producers told me they are at the limit of their production capacity and are not taking new orders,” he said. Robusta futures on ICE Europe rose 58% in 2023 from 2022 and are 68% up this year. The main driver is production problems in Vietnam, the world’s largest robusta grower, where unfavorable weather hurt the crops. As a result, foreign demand for Brazilian robustas has soared.

Arabica coffee Coffee price Robusta coffee price

