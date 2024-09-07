‘Intra-party polls’: ECP rejects PTI plea

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition seeking to halt the proceedings of the intra-party elections case till the issuance of detailed judgement of the Supreme Court in the reserved seats case.

The ECP issued the verdict that was reserved last month.

PTI’s objection regarding the ECP’s jurisdiction in the intra-party elections was rejected. The PTI’s request to delay the proceedings in the case was also struck down in the ECP verdict.

