UAE minister speaks with Dar in UK

ISLAMABAD: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh spoke with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar who is currently visiting the UK.

They discussed OIC-related issues and key areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of trade and investment. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations.

The DPM/FM welcomed the holding of 12th session of Pak-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission in the UAE next month after a hiatus of 13 years.

