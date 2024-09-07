AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

Maryam constitutes committee to create new authority

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 08:04am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is considering creating the Punjab Water Supply, Sewerage, Sanitation, Solid Waste Management Authority (PWSSSWMA) to provide all municipal services under one platform and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has constituted an 11-member committee to be headed by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq.

According to the notification issued on Friday, Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Vice-Chancellor Professor Ali Cheema, the Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, the Planning and Development Board Chairman, the provincial secretaries of housing, local government, law, finance, the Urban Unit CEO and the Commissioner Lahore will be member of the committee. This committee will prepare proposals regarding the establishment of an authority to provide quality municipal services to the public at all levels.

Meanwhile, during the maiden meeting of the committee, the Punjab Local Government Minister said that the Chief Minister wants to provide maximum services to the people and thus, there should be an effective system of quality municipal service delivery at the grassroots level, which requires elimination of duplication of departments for clear delineation of civic services. He expressed the hope that the establishment of the new authority would eliminate many complications as well.

On this occasion, the Punjab Specialized Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that with the increase in population, the efficiency of the departments will have to be increased. “Representation of all concerned departments in this committee will enable us to consider all aspects of providing quality services,” he added.

The Punjab Law Minister said that all aspects will be reviewed before enacting the legislation for the establishment of the new authority. “The committee will prepare concrete proposals and send them to the Chief Minister,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Punjab government Punjab CM solid waste management Punjab Water Supply

Comments

200 characters

Maryam constitutes committee to create new authority

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

MoF seeks making KE QTA mechanism in line with other Discos

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Extension given in sugar export shipment

Another polio case reported

China creates $230bn brokerage powerhouse

Examination by petitioners: SC asks Nepra to ensure availability of relevant papers of CPPA-G, NTDC & IPPs

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

Read more stories