AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

Police stations’ record management: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt, IGP, PITB

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 08:06am

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the provincial government, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in a case against the police stations’ record management system.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum directed the IGP to compile a manual record of all cases registered in the province and submit a report by September 11.

The bench also instructed the PITB to present the mechanism of the police software and details of the costs and expenditures related to the computerized system of the police.

The bench remarked that the safety of the record was of utmost importance, saying the police eliminated all manual records without any legal justification and put the entire record at risk by computerizing the system.

The bench observed that when call data record (CDR) was computerized, it became accessible to ordinary police officers.

The chief justice said the swift access to such valuable and important data raises questions about the entire system.

She noted that access to the CDR had led to tampering with the cases, and senior police officers had misused the system.

The bench regretted that the CDR of citizens was available in market for Rs50 to Rs 100.

A single bench hearing the matter had recommended the chief justice to constitute a larger bench to decide the issue.

The single bench had been critical to the performance of the PITB and the conduct of its chairman and also taken exception to the allegations of tampering with the police record.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Punjab government PITB Punjab IGP

Comments

200 characters

Police stations’ record management: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt, IGP, PITB

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

MoF seeks making KE QTA mechanism in line with other Discos

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Extension given in sugar export shipment

Another polio case reported

China creates $230bn brokerage powerhouse

Examination by petitioners: SC asks Nepra to ensure availability of relevant papers of CPPA-G, NTDC & IPPs

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

Read more stories