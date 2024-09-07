AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

COAS reaffirms army’s resolve against challenge of terrorism

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

RAWALPINDI: On the eve of the 59th Defence and Martyrs Day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday said that the country was protected as a result of sacrifices and efforts of security forces and law enforcement agencies.

The wave of terrorism was controlled by the forces with valiance and bravery, he said in a message on the Defence Day as the nation commemorates the triumphant legacy of the 1965 War.

The army chief said September 6 holds a prominent place in the history as the day of the country’s defence.

“On this day, the forces crushed the evil intentions of the enemy. The spirit of national unity on the occasion of the September war is a source of pride for us,” he said.

He said the forces, filled with spirit of national unity and solidarity, were safeguarding the borders. The courage and bravery of the forces in the battle were clearly a beacon for the future generations, he added.

COAS Munir said martyrs held high esteem for the country and the nation knew how to protect the sanctity and safety of the martyrs and their families.

“Faith, taqwa and jihad in the way of Allah are our great weapons to deal with enemies,” he said.

Speaking on the modern day demands, the army chief said the digital terrorism and fifth generation war emerged as new challenges.

“Unlike traditional terrorism, digital terrorism is more dangerous and intricate. The involvement of anti-national elements and foreign organisations has made digital terrorism more complex,” he said.

General Munir said the nation should pledge to stay united with the determination for the security and prosperity of the country, forget the differences and show exemplary unity and harmony.

“As long as we remain united, no power in the world can harm Pakistan, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

