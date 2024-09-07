PSQCA launches crackdown against illegal steel units

LAHORE: The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Friday launched a crackdown against substandard steel products and unlicensed units across Punjab following the directives from the Prime Minister’s office.

PSQCA enforcement team and local police, multiple raids were conducted across various manufacturing sites in Lahore, resulting in the seizure of six illegal manufacturing units, with legal action also initiated against the involved traders, said a spokesman of the Authority.

Simultaneously, in Gujranwala, teams conducted similar raids and seized two steel manufacturing units that were found to be non-compliant with industry standards.

Before the action, multiple notices were issued to these units for compliance but failed to register. A huge quantity of steel products was also seized on the spots, the spokesman added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024