Sep 07, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

Customs seizes Rs1.8m goods at JIAP

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs on Friday seized 595 tolas of silver jewellery at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to the customs spokesman SM Irfan Ali, on the wee hours of 6th September 2024, the customs staff posted at the international arrival of JIAP Karachi, on suspicion, diverted a passenger to a scanning machine for scanning of luggage and body search on the basis of profiling.

A passenger named Abdul Rauf Sangi is a commercial carrier coming from Turkey via Doha flight QR 604. Upon search, around 595 tolas of Silver Jewellery were recovered. The jewellery was tactfully concealed on his body.

Furthermore, Prolia injections (60mg/ml), which are said to be used for cancer patients, were also detained. The total value of seized goods is estimated to be around Rs1.8 million. After recovery, an FIR has been lodged and further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

