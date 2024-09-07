21st 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan exhibition inaugurated

LAHORE: 21st International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan - country’s pioneer and biggest exhibition for plastic, printing and packaging industry organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. opened its doors on Thursday at Expo Centre, Lahore.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Kashif Anwar - President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saleem Khan Tanoli – CEO Fakt Exhibitions in the presence of other renowned industry names.

On the occasion, Kashif Anwar stated that “Fakt Exhibitions has taken a wonderful initiative by organizing 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition, which provides a rewarding opportunity for plastic, printing and packaging industry to demonstrate state-of-the-art machinery and technology.”

Saleem Khan Tanoli said that “3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition plays a crucial role in advancing the industry. It serves as an important platform for professionals to stay updated on the latest trends and technological developments, strengthening the ties between industry players and buyers.

3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition will take place till 7th September 2024 providing the trade visitors an ideal opportunity to meet with the leading national and international companies of Plastic, Printing and Packaging industry.

