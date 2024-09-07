Secure Pakistan, Strong Pakistan: Defence & Martyrs Day

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu NI(M), Chief of the Air Staff

Defence Day of Pakistan is a lasting reminder of sacrifice, valour and professionalism displayed by the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the matchless unity shown by the nation. On this historic day, the enemy, dreaming of a quick victory, launched a massive attack against a peaceful country-Pakistan. However, little knowing of our indomitable will to fight, the aggressor faced remarkable resistance against expectations and was finally routed.

While celebrating the occasion, we pay homage to our Shuhada and owe them an eternal debt of gratitude for their supreme sacrifice. Indeed, great nations always remember their heroes and draw inspiration from their deeds of bravery. No doubt, our brave sons of the soil proved through their heroism that no matter how strong and resourceful the enemy is, it can never undermine our resolve.

My Dear Countrymen! Pakistan is currently passing through a restructuring phase which entails our ancestral spirit of patriotism and unity, as usually exhibited. I am sure that together we can overcome every challenge. On this day of national pride, I assure the nation that Pakistan Air Force, as always, is ever ready to display its capability and endurance in testing times to ensure sovereignty of Pakistan Airspace. In this connection, PAF has recently made enormous strides in technological advancement through induction of niche technologies as well as vigorously pursuing a comprehensive indigenization strategy for achieving self-reliance, which indeed is the need of the hour.

While commemorating Defence Day, we also acknowledge the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren who have been fighting against occupation for over seven decades and renew our pledge to support their just struggle for freedom and self-determination.

May Allah Almighty give us strength and courage to defend our beloved country, Aameen!

Pakistan Air Force Zindabad!

Pakistan Paindabad!

