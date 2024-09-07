AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-09-07

Secure Pakistan, Strong Pakistan: Defence & Martyrs Day

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu NI(M), Chief of the Air Staff Defence Day of Pakistan is a lasting...
Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu NI(M), Chief of the Air Staff

Defence Day of Pakistan is a lasting reminder of sacrifice, valour and professionalism displayed by the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the matchless unity shown by the nation. On this historic day, the enemy, dreaming of a quick victory, launched a massive attack against a peaceful country-Pakistan. However, little knowing of our indomitable will to fight, the aggressor faced remarkable resistance against expectations and was finally routed.

While celebrating the occasion, we pay homage to our Shuhada and owe them an eternal debt of gratitude for their supreme sacrifice. Indeed, great nations always remember their heroes and draw inspiration from their deeds of bravery. No doubt, our brave sons of the soil proved through their heroism that no matter how strong and resourceful the enemy is, it can never undermine our resolve.

My Dear Countrymen! Pakistan is currently passing through a restructuring phase which entails our ancestral spirit of patriotism and unity, as usually exhibited. I am sure that together we can overcome every challenge. On this day of national pride, I assure the nation that Pakistan Air Force, as always, is ever ready to display its capability and endurance in testing times to ensure sovereignty of Pakistan Airspace. In this connection, PAF has recently made enormous strides in technological advancement through induction of niche technologies as well as vigorously pursuing a comprehensive indigenization strategy for achieving self-reliance, which indeed is the need of the hour.

While commemorating Defence Day, we also acknowledge the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren who have been fighting against occupation for over seven decades and renew our pledge to support their just struggle for freedom and self-determination.

May Allah Almighty give us strength and courage to defend our beloved country, Aameen!

Pakistan Air Force Zindabad!

Pakistan Paindabad!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Defence Day Armed Forces of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Secure Pakistan, Strong Pakistan: Defence & Martyrs Day

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

MoF seeks making KE QTA mechanism in line with other Discos

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Extension given in sugar export shipment

Another polio case reported

China creates $230bn brokerage powerhouse

Examination by petitioners: SC asks Nepra to ensure availability of relevant papers of CPPA-G, NTDC & IPPs

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

Read more stories