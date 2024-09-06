AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
Afghanistan’s Naveed Zadran to miss New Zealand Test due to injury

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024

Afghanistan bowler Naveed Zadran will miss next week’s Test match against New Zealand with a side strain injury, the Afghan cricket board said on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who has taken nine wickets in his two Tests, has been told to rest for three to four weeks in the hope of recovering before this month’s One-Day International series against South Africa, the board posted on X.

New Zealand add Herath and Vikram Rathour to coaching staff for Asia Tests

Allrounder Rashid Khan has also been ruled out with a back injury.

Afghanistan, who play their home matches outside the country, will host New Zealand in a one-off Test in India from Monday, before playing three one-day internationals against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates starting Sept. 18.

