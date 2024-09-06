IK says ‘will die in jail but won’t surrender’

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Thursday, said that he would die in jail but not surrender.

Talking to eporters informally after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, he said that they kept my wife in jail for the last seven months just to teach me a lesson.

They are telling me ‘how dare I stand in front of the powerful quarters’, he said, adding that they are telling me why I stood in front of the cypher.

He said that the nation needed to come out on September 8 for their ‘freedom’ as they were making them slaves.

“Now they are threatening the judges. They kidnapped a judge in Sargodha”, he claimed, adding that he had never seen such brutalities which are being carried out today.

Khan said that the crime ratio in Balochistan has increased manifold. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have witnessed the same situation like Balochistan if the PTI government was not there. Find a solution for the Balochistan’s problems, he said, adding that the use of force is not the solution of the worsening situation.

He said that the only solution to Balochistan’s problem is to hand over power to the elected representatives. “The situation in Balochistan deteriorated due to handing over power to ‘puppets’ and the situation is now going out of control”, he said, adding that Akthar Mengal is telling the truth.

He said that currently, dialogue is mandatory in the country. “They used to tell us that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has regrouped again, then because of whom, the BLA is in Balochistan”, he asked.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam-commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, has decided to announce a verdict on Bushra Bibi’s acquittal plea along with a final judgment on the case.

The same court on September 4 reserved its judgment on Bushra Bibi’s acquittal plea. Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as well as their lawyers, Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry and Usman Riaz Gul appeared before the court.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor General Sardar Mazhar Abbasi and Amjad Parvez along with their team were also present during the hearing.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till September 7.

