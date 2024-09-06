AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
Print 2024-09-06

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Recorder Report Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 07:17am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged IT experts to come up with their strategies and plans to achieve the target of $25 billion IT exports in the next five years.

The prime minister stated this while addressing “Agay Barho, a-Google for Pakistan” event here on Thursday.

The global tech giant, Google also launched an initiative to produce half a million Chrome books in Pakistan, marking the occasion by presenting the first device to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the ceremony.

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

Regional Director of Google for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Farhan S Qureshi presented the Chrome book to the prime minister.

In his address to the ceremony, Prime Minister Sharif lauded the services of Google for Pakistan and globally, and also called upon the IT companies and experts to formulate a strategy to offer modern skills to the youth, which can give them productive jobs in Pakistan as well as in the Gulf States and other parts of the world.

He also stressed the need for evolving a strategy to make governance totally paperless and digitised to eradicate corruption. The prime minister also called for promoting Small and Medium Enterprises in Pakistan.

He said the federal and the provincial governments will have to utilise their best resources for the education and training as well as empowerment of the youth.

“There is a need to further promote the young generations, especially the girls’ contribution,” the PM emphasised, adding the young generation of the country was much capable in the field of information technology that could play key role in economic development of Pakistan.

The PM said the government had set a target of IT export worth $25 billion in the next five years that was quite achievable and urged the IT experts and entrepreneurs to present a plan to help government achieving the target. He also reaffirmed his resolve to make the country’s governance system totally paperless and digitised to get rid of massive corruption in the best interest of people of Pakistan.

