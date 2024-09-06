Orya Maqbool Jan’s plea: LHC seeks reply from FIA by 12th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought reply from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by September 12 on a petition of Orya Maqbool Jan seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice Pakistan.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the FIA registered the case merely on assumptions. He said the agency neither had any evidence nor any proof on record.

The counsel also stated that the petitioner was in judicial lockup and the investigation had been completed.

He said there was no need to keep the petitioner behind bars further and asked the court to grant him bail.

