Minister’s fake video case: LHC dismays over FIA report

LAHORE: The chief justice of Lahore High Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction on a report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and directed to compliance a court order by September 10 in a case of uploading fake photos and video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on social media.

The CJ also directed the FIA’s investigating officer to submit a written reply confirming that they would conduct the investigation on merit, warning that contempt proceedings would be initiated otherwise.

Earlier, the CJ questioned the jurisdiction of the FIA after a law officer submitted a report of the FIA and said whether the FIA’s jurisdiction was limited only to Punjab.

She observed that the FIA’s actions were mere paperwork and the investigation lacked substance.

The law officer contended that the FIA raided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House to arrest the suspects.

However, Bokhari’s counsel pointed out that the FIA had no footage of entering the main gate of KPK House on record.

The chief justice asked if someone’s account had been misused, why he had not filed a complaint with the FIA.

The law officer said it was the account of the controller of KPK House.

The CJ observed that the suspects seemed very clever, knowing how to deceive the FIA and adjourned the proceedings till next hearing.

