Bail plea of accused rejected

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Muhammad Shafiq involved in video viral case of provincial minister Azma Bukhari.

The magistrate while rejecting the bail application said the accused was named in the case and this nature of cybercrime cannot be taken lightly.

The magistrate noted that the evidence and material on record were sufficient to connect the accused with crime and dismissed the application.

The FIA had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Azma Bukhari.

