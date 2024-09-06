AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-06

New banknote series: SBP announces results of art contest for designs

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced the successful conclusion of Art Competition for the designs of the new banknote series.

The SBP has appreciated the local artists and designers who participated in the competition showcasing their creativity and talent in this important endeavor. After a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a committee of esteemed experts from relevant fields, some 10 designs have been selected for the awards.

The shortlisted designs are suggestive in nature and are being shared with international designers who have been shortlisted to work with the SBP and finalize designs for the new banknote series. The International designers, while drawing inspiration from the local art submissions, will, however, be free to employ their own design expertise and imagination to create final designs for the new banknotes series.

The SBP will ensure that the new banknote series reflects the rich cultural heritage and progressive vision of our nation, and hopes the final designs fully reflects this collaborative effort.

Winners will be awarded prize money, as per earlier announcement, to appreciate their contribution to this important national project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP Pakistani rupee banknotes Pakistani banknotes Pakistan currency new currency notes new banknotes Pakistan New banknote series art contest new banknote designs

