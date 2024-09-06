ProDevice to expand business in country

KARACHI: Global tech firm, ProDevice has signed a strategic agreement with SI Global Solutions, leading Pakistani system integration and IT company, to expand its business in Pakistan through strategic partnership.

Through this agreement, SI Global will introduce a diverse range of high-tech solutions to assist companies in strengthening their information security and data protection capabilities. This partnership is poised to bring cutting-edge technologies to Pakistan, enabling businesses to enhance cybersecurity practices in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The partnership agreement was signed by CEO of ProDevice Global, Tomasz Filipów, and CEO of SI Global, Dr Noman.

In light of the growing global demand for cybersecurity solutions, as projected by Gartner Inc, with worldwide end-user spending estimated to reach $ 183.9 billion in 2024 and $212 billion in 2025, this partnership will position both companies to capitalize on this increasing market demand.

ProDevice is a fast-growing tech company with a global footprint in over 50 countries, including Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Africa. It specializes in advanced technologies for data removal from various types of storage media, producing top-quality degaussers and shredders that meet stringent international standards and data protection regulations like GDPR.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Noman Said said that Hi-tech systems and hardware are equally important as software solutions for adopting modern technologies. The presence of a global leader like ProDevice in Pakistan will facilitate the transfer of advanced technologies into the country, he added.

He said that this partnership will provide companies in Pakistan with access to innovative solutions for bolstering their information security, safeguarding valuable data, and ensuring customer protection.

The collaboration with ProDevice allows SI Global to expand its service offerings in the data destruction and cybersecurity space, providing clients with cutting-edge tools to protect sensitive information from ever-growing cyber threats.

Through this strategic collaboration, SI Global and ProDevice aim to revolutionize Pakistan’s data security landscape, offering businesses world-class solutions and contributing to the country’s overall transformation.

