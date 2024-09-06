AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-06

PBF urges traders to pay taxes to help ensure increased revenue collection

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) urged the traders and shopkeepers to pay their taxes to increase revenue collection and stabilise the cash-strapped country’s economy on a long-term basis.

Talking to media, President PBF, Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman said Pakistan increased its tax revenue by 29 percent last year, but it was still at 8.8 percent tax-to-GDP.

“This is not sustainable at all. No country is sustainable at this level, so we need to increase it to 15 percent,” he said.

The PBF president said inflation had been reduced to single digits in August and hoped that the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy rate reduction would likely follow it.

He also said Pakistan needs export diversification in the long run as Pakistan’s export base is narrow, relying heavily on textiles and a few other sectors.

Diversifying exports by promoting value-added industries, investing in technology, and enhancing trade relations with emerging markets can help reduce the trade deficit and build foreign exchange reserves.

We need to encourage foreign direct investment (FDI). Attracting FDI is vital for economic growth and reducing dependence on external borrowing. Pakistan needs to improve its investment climate by ensuring political stability, enhancing infrastructure, and streamlining regulatory processes, which are all long-term measures.

On question of SCO summit at Islamabad, he said Pakistan takes centre stage for SCO Summit held in next month in Islamabad.

This is a milestone for Pakistan to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference in October 2024.

The organization’s importance can be estimated from the fact that it is the largest organization in the world geographically, including 80% of Eurasia and 40% of the world’s population.

If we look at the founding members, Russia and China founded it in 2001, and Pakistan was an observer member from 2005 to 2017 and became a regular member in June 2017.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PBF revenue collection Khawaja Mehboobur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

PBF urges traders to pay taxes to help ensure increased revenue collection

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories