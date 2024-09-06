Jazz, CDA organises tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), organised a large-scale tree plantation drive in Islamabad as part of its nationwide Carbon Sink project, said a press release.

Under the current tree plantation drive, over 33,700 trees, including 15,000 Kachnar, 18,500 Arjun, and 200 plum trees, will be planted at different locations across Islamabad including the Margalla Hills, green belts, as well as the Jazz Garden situated near Mauve Area in Sector G9.

