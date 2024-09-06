CCP, PAS enhancing collaboration to promote self-regulation

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) expand their collaboration promoting self-regulation in order to deter deceptive marketing practices in Pakistan and ensure due compliance with the Competition Law.

During the recent visit of PAS’s Executive Council to CCP, discussions were held for enhancing collaboration to promote self-regulation and ensure compliance with Competition Law, particularly in the area of deceptive marketing. During the meeting, the PAS delegation provided an overview of the role it has been playing in arbitration also among its member organizations which include various leading undertakings in the beverages, telecom, insurance, automobile, pharmaceutical sectors.

Commending PAS’s efforts, Salman Amin, Member CCP, encouraged PAS to expand its membership to benefit all sectors of the economy, particularly through the self-regulatory code that has been developed in compliance with the Competition Law. He stated that the recent collaboration between the CCP and PAS has added value for the other undertakings also to become the member of the PAS. These recent collaboration includes the trainings and joint advocacy sessions held for member organisations of PAS. It was also discussed that, if needed, sector-specific sessions will also be conducted by CCP, with sector specialists and resource persons provided by CCP as well as PAS.

Qamar Abbas, Executive Director of PAS, highlighted that the PAS’s membership includes leading local and international brands from various sectors, collectively accounting for 85% of Pakistan’s total advertising expenditure. He also shared insights into the Code of Advertising Practice (COAP), which has been developed in line with the CCP’s compliance framework, highlighting the significant benefits it has brought to the sector. He also mentioned that as per the code, arbitration among its members has, in turn, reduced the need for regulatory intervention by the CCP.

The CCP delegation was represented by the Member CCP along with Shahzad Hussain, Director General, and Maryam Zafar, Director. Whereas, PAS was represented by Vice Chair Ms Asima Haq (Unilever), Qamar Abbas (PAS), Arif Aziz (Jazz), Shahzain Munir (English Biscuit Manufacturers), Syed Usman Qaiser (Jubilee Life Insurance), and Ms Afsheen Rizavi (PAS).

