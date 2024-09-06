AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Markets Print 2024-09-06

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell for the fourth straight session on Thursday to close at their lowest in two weeks, weighed down by worries over economic growth in the United States and China, while a stronger yen added pressure on prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery closed down 4.1 yen, or 1.17%, at 347.5 yen ($2.43), its weakest level since Aug. 22.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed up 35 yuan, or 0.22%, at 347.5 yuan ($48.95) per metric ton. Despite supply remaining relatively less comfortable than during the usual peak season from September to January, expected gains in prices will be capped by fresh concerns over a potential US recession and dimmed prospects of a rebound in Chinese and US demand, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber. Top producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains that may cause flash flood from Sept. 8-10.

Data on Wednesday showed US job openings dropped to a 3-1/2-year low in July, after a survey showed on Tuesday manufacturing remained in contraction territory.

Growth in China’s services sector activity slowed in August, a survey showed on Wednesday, while a previous survey had showed manufacturing activity sank to a six-month low. The yen was last 0.26% higher at 143.36 per dollar, after touching a one-month high earlier in the session.

A stronger Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. The front-month October rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 177 US cents per kg, up 1%.

