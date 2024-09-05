AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
Zindigi’s US dollar-based freelancer account looks to set new standard for Pakistan

Published 05 Sep, 2024 05:03pm

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has contributed majorly towards the ecosystem of freelancers in Pakistan by introducing the launch of its US Dollar-Based Freelancer Account, designed to empower Pakistan’s burgeoning freelancer community. With an estimated 4 million freelancers in the country, this initiative addresses the significant financial management challenges faced by freelancers and those aspiring to join this dynamic workforce.

Zindigi remains committed to prioritizing customer feedback and addressing the concerns they raise to enhance their experience.

Despite their large numbers, freelancers often encounter obstacles in managing and receiving payments from clients worldwide. Instant conversion to local currency has also been a pressing issue.

The Zindigi US Dollar-Based Freelancer Account aims to bridge this gap by providing seamless global transactions, allowing payments in US Dollars to be deposited directly into the account, with conversion to PKR available as needed.

This account is designed to be a gateway to global earnings, offering the ability to instantly open and maintain a USD account, enjoy the most competitive conversion and international transaction fees with the Zindigi debit card, obtain in-app account certificates, and easily receive payments from freelance platforms via an IBAN account number.

Additionally, users can schedule and initiate recurring payment requests from clients, further simplifying their financial management..

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi, stated, “Our US Dollar-Based Freelancer Account exemplifies Zindigi’s commitment to empowering freelancer community of Pakistan. Freelancers will no longer need to visit branches, deal with unnecessary questions, or navigate lengthy processes. With the Zindigi US Dollar-Based Freelancer Account, they receive best-in-class service tailored to their unique financial needs, including the ability to hold dollars in their accounts. By addressing these gaps with specialized financial solutions, we aim to boost the global earning potential of Pakistani freelancers while contributing to the country’s economic growth.”

