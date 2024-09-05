Palm oil opens low tracking Dalian, strong ringgit

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a fourth straight session on Thursday, tracking rival oils contracts at the Dalian market and a stronger ringgit.
The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 28 ringgit, or 0.72%, at 3,858 ringgit ($890.58) a metric ton, as of 0231 GMT.
Fundamentals
-
Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.81%. The Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.1%.
-
Palm oil tracks price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
-
The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, gained 0.48% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.
-
Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are expected to have climbed to their highest levels in six months at the end of August due to lacklustre export demand, a Reuters survey showed.
-
Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil exporter, plans to lower export levy rates of the tropical oil to improve competitiveness against rival vegetable oils and raise farmers’ income.
-
Malaysia’s August palm oil exports are seen at 1,376,412 metric tons, according to Amspec Agri.
-
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August fell 9.9% to 1,445,442 tons from 1,604,578 tons shipped during July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.
-
Oil was attempting to hold its line in early trade on Thursday after an overnight sell-off, as players grappled with weak demand alongside a possible delay to more supply entering the market next month.
-
Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
-
Palm oil may break support at 3,864 ringgit per metric ton, and fall into the 3,777 ringgit to 3,821 ringgit range, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.
Comments