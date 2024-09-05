AGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
AIRLINK 143.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DCL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.73%)
DFML 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.33%)
DGKC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.94%)
FCCL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
FFL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
HUBC 153.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.09%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
OGDC 137.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
PAEL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.61%)
PIBTL 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SEARL 58.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.74%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 42.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.54%)
TPLP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 53.39 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.75%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,367 Increased By 21.6 (0.26%)
BR30 27,101 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,019 Increased By 170.9 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,041 Increased By 28.9 (0.12%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat, corn and soy take breather after short-covering rally

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2024 10:37am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures eased on Thursday, but still hovered near multi-week highs after a flurry of short-covering by speculative investors pulled prices from about four-year lows.

Groundwater’s critical role in wheat, cotton irrigation highlighted

Fundamentals

  • The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $5.77 a bushel, as of 0103 GMT, but up around 10% from the start of previous week.

  • CBOT corn slipped 0.1% at $4.12-1/2 a bushel, but was 7% above its lows early last week. * Soybeans fell 0.5% to $10.16-3/4 a bushel, but have gained around 6% in the last fortnight.

  • “The grain and oilseed markets continue to have a firmer bias as speculative funds unwind massive short positions in the complex,” StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman wrote in a note.

  • Wheat is benefiting from poor European production and corn and soy from dry weather in the Midwest stressing roughly 25% of the US corn and soy crop, according to Commodity Weather Group.

  • A weak dollar has also helped stimulate some overseas demand for US agricultural goods. * Still, most analysts believe the markets are well-supplied, which should keep a lid on prices.

  • Last week featured some of the hottest temperatures yet observed this growing season across the US corn belt, but the impact was largely offset by rains toward the end of the period.

  • StoneX on Wednesday lowered its US corn production estimate to 15.127 billion bushels from 15.207 billion, and raised its estimate for US soybean output to 4.575 billion bushels from 4.483 billion.

  • Those numbers imply bumper harvests of both crops. The United States is a key exporter of both and harvest typically begins in September. Low water levels, however, in the lower Mississippi River could hamper exports.

  • In Brazil, the biggest shipper of soybeans, whose harvest has already wrapped up, the area planted with soy will grow in 2024/25 at its slowest pace in almost two decades due in part to low prices, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said.

  • Farmers are set to start sowing this month, although bad weather is likely to delay some work in the fields.

  • Ukrainian farmers have started sowing winter grain crops for the 2025 harvest but soil moisture in most regions is extremely low, state weather forecasters said.

  • Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures on Wednesday, traders said.

Wheat Corn CBOT soybean crop

Comments

200 characters

Wheat, corn and soy take breather after short-covering rally

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA sell-off likely by next month

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Georgia high school student, 14, kills 4 and wounds 9 in campus shooting

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000, hits Rs262,100 in Pakistan

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Oil prices edge up as OPEC+ may delay supply hike, US stockpiles fall

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Read more stories