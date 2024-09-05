AGL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 144.24 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.53%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
DFML 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.96%)
DGKC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.72%)
FFBL 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
HUBC 153.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.06%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
NBP 57.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.56%)
OGDC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
SEARL 58.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.41%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TOMCL 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
UNITY 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 3.6 (0.04%)
BR30 27,054 Increased By 17.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 78,900 Increased By 52.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 25,001 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.05%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-05

PIA sell-off likely by next month

Recorder Report Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 08:54am

KARACHI: The privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is expected to be completed by the first week of October 2024, according to Arif Habib, Chairman of the Arif Habib Group.

Speaking to a group of journalists at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Habib expressed confidence in the timeline for the PIA bidding process. “We are expecting that the bidding process of PIA would be concluded by the first week of October 2024,” he said.

Habib emphasised that the prospective buyer of PIA would need to induct at least 20 aircraft to the airline’s fleet to run its operations effectively. He believes that with the right strategic interventions, PIA can be transformed from a loss-making entity into a profitable one.

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Regarding the ownership structure, Habib stated that buyers interested in acquiring PIA prefer to purchase 75% of the shares to gain majority control. He also noted that the airline cannot be sold within three years of privatisation.

One of the major challenges facing PIA is its staggering debt burden of Rs 800 billion, including interest payments. Habib said that Rs 600 billion of this debt would be transferred to the holding company, while the remaining Rs 200 billion would be shifted to the buyer. Habib further explained that a significant portion of PIA’s debt is tax liabilities and civil aviation dues. He emphasized that if the buyers are given a considerable period to pay off these debts, it would provide significant relief and contribute to the airline’s turnaround.

“While PIA is an operationally viable entity, if the issues related to debts and employees are resolved after the takeover, it could quickly turn around and become profitable,” Habib said.

The privatization of PIA has been a long-standing agenda, and the successful completion of the bidding process by October 2024 could pave the way for a new era of growth and profitability for the national carrier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA Arif Habib Pakistan International Airlines Arif Habib Group PIA privatisation PIA sell off bidding process

Comments

200 characters

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories