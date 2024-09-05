AGL 33.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Recorder Report Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: Leading importing Oil Marketing Companies’ September cargo has been deferred and three cargoes in October are to be rationalised/cancelled.

December cargoes shall also be cancelled (if required) in due course of time. The cargo already arrived shall be put into bonded storage so that the same is not available for sale till end.

Jul-Aug oil sales decline 12pc to 2.4m tons YoY

A meeting was convened, Wednesday, with representatives from refineries and top-performing OMCs to discuss and adopt a strategy to address the issues of high-speed diesel (HSD) stocks with the refineries and in the country.

The Petroleum Division, on Wednesday, has also sought report from oil and gas on allegations of local refineries against slow uplift of local HSD.

