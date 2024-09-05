AGL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
AIRLINK 143.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.22%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.17%)
DFML 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
DGKC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
FFBL 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 154.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.68%)
MLCF 34.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
NBP 57.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
OGDC 138.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
PAEL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
PPL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.59%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TOMCL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.86%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.9%)
BR100 8,361 Increased By 14.9 (0.18%)
BR30 27,109 Increased By 72.4 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,044 Increased By 32.1 (0.13%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Parvez Elahi appears before special court of anti-corruption

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Wednesday appeared before a special court of anti-corruption for his indictment in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

The case was adjourned to September 18 without any progress due to the transfer of the presiding judge.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered the FIR alleging that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the assembly when Elahi was the Chief Minister Punjab in 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab assembly PTI Anti Corruption Parvez Elahi special court of anti corruption

Comments

200 characters

Parvez Elahi appears before special court of anti-corruption

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories