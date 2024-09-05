Parvez Elahi appears before special court of anti-corruption

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Wednesday appeared before a special court of anti-corruption for his indictment in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

The case was adjourned to September 18 without any progress due to the transfer of the presiding judge.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered the FIR alleging that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the assembly when Elahi was the Chief Minister Punjab in 2021.

