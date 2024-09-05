Further physical remand of Orya denied

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Wednesday denied further physical remand of anchorperson Orya Maqbool to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sent him jail.

Earlier, the FIA presented Orya before the magistrate in connection with a cybercrime case pertaining to alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice Pakistan.

The magistrate rejecting the plea of the FIA ruled that remand cannot be granted based on assumptions and ordered the accused to be sent to jail for fourteen days.

