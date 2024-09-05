AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.36%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.72%)
DFML 51.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
FFBL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 154.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.03%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
NBP 57.88 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.35%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
PAEL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.26%)
PPL 113.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TOMCL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.86%)
UNITY 28.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.9%)
BR100 8,370 Increased By 24 (0.29%)
BR30 27,149 Increased By 112.4 (0.42%)
KSE100 78,986 Increased By 137.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 25,062 Increased By 49.6 (0.2%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Further physical remand of Orya denied

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 07:56am

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Wednesday denied further physical remand of anchorperson Orya Maqbool to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sent him jail.

Earlier, the FIA presented Orya before the magistrate in connection with a cybercrime case pertaining to alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice Pakistan.

The magistrate rejecting the plea of the FIA ruled that remand cannot be granted based on assumptions and ordered the accused to be sent to jail for fourteen days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA city magistrate physical remand Orya Maqbool Jan

Comments

200 characters

Further physical remand of Orya denied

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories