AGL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
AIRLINK 143.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.22%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.17%)
DFML 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
DGKC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
FFBL 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 154.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.68%)
MLCF 34.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
NBP 57.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
OGDC 138.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
PAEL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
PPL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.59%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TOMCL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.86%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.9%)
BR100 8,361 Increased By 14.9 (0.18%)
BR30 27,109 Increased By 72.4 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,044 Increased By 32.1 (0.13%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

AGP accuses MD PPL of giving undue favour in appointment case

Wasim Iqbal Published 05 Sep, 2024 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: The auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) accused managing director (MD) Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) of giving undue favour in appointment of head of legal and commercial by violating hiring policy (HR) of the company.

The Audit Report on the Accounts of Petroleum Division and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority 2023-24 revealed this which was laid in the National Assembly here on Tuesday.

During audit of PPL for the fiscal year 2022-23, it was observed that the management violated advertised criteria for appointment as head of legal and commercial in Job Group-12 by selecting a candidate with less experience as was advertised. Incumbent had an experience of 18 years and nine months on the closing date of the application i.e. September 2, 2022, whereas, the required minimum experience was 19 years.

The managing director (MD) selected the candidate having less than advertised experience and who was also ranked second and third by second level interview panel. This resulted in irregular appointment of Head of Legal and Commercial by extending undue favour.

Audit was of the view that while conducting the final interview, the MD did not consider recommendations of second level interview and extended favour in violation of the HR policy. It further directed the Petroleum Division to probe the matter.

The management of PPL defending the decision of the MD argued on January 15, 2024 that hiring process was carried out in accordance with the Board’s approved Recruitment Policy and the incumbent fulfils the advertised criteria which the audit official disagreed.

According to advertisement on August 21, 2022 for head of legal and commercial the ideal candidate should possess a law degree i.e. LLB or Juris Doctor from a reputable local or foreign university/institute recognised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) with at least 19 years of post-qualification relevant experience.

Further, according to clause 3.5.3 of HR policy, panel interviews shall be primarily used for assessing the suitability of experienced professionals against vacant position. To ensure an independent assessment of the candidates by the technical experts and HR, the appointing authority/MD will meet only the final short-listed candidate(s) after 2nd level interview.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL PETROLEUM DIVISION AGP audit report

Comments

200 characters

AGP accuses MD PPL of giving undue favour in appointment case

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories