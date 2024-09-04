AGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.88%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DCL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.06%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
DGKC 79.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.47%)
FFBL 46.98 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.46%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.41%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
KOSM 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.73%)
MLCF 33.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.23%)
NBP 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.37%)
OGDC 137.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.54%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.58%)
PPL 113.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.94%)
PRL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.12%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.68%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.18%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.44%)
BR100 8,347 Increased By 68.7 (0.83%)
BR30 26,993 Increased By 296.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 78,797 Increased By 440.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 24,981 Increased By 162.3 (0.65%)
Japan’s Nikkei falls more than 3% after Wall Street sell-off

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 10:45am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell more than 3% on Wednesday, with chip-related stocks leading the declines, as the market tracked Wall Street’s biggest drop since early August.

By 0110 GMT, the Nikkei was down 3.2% at 37,428.34.

The broader Topix was down 2.86% to 2,655.02.

US stocks slumped on Tuesday, at the start of one of the market’s historically worst months, ahead of data likely to influence how much the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.

Japan’s Nikkei gains on weaker yen; higher bond yields lift banks

The benchmark S&P 500 index, Nasdaq Composite Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded their biggest daily percentage declines since early August.

In Japan, chip-related giant Tokyo Electron fell 6%, tracking Nvidia’s 10% drop. Peer Advantest fell 6%. Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 5.6%.

